Harbor Harvest set for Oct. 15

The Waterfront Partnership will host the 10th annual Harbor Harvest Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rash Field, 201 Key Hwy., in Baltimore. The free event will feature a petting zoo, hay maze, face painting, a costume parade and more. Guests can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and live music. A pumpkin ...