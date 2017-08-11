Quantcast

Harbor Harvest set for Oct. 15

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2017

The Waterfront Partnership will host the 10th annual Harbor Harvest Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rash Field, 201 Key Hwy., in Baltimore. The free event will feature a petting zoo, hay maze, face painting, a costume parade and more. Guests can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and live music. A pumpkin ...

