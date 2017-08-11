Maryland is hungry for your tax dollars – even if you don’t reside here

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



When a potential client comes to my office and says, “I do not reside in Maryland. Why is the comptroller saying I owe the state taxes?” the answer is complicated. I am seeing more clients who are out-of-state taxpayers with a Maryland tax controversy and I just concluded a case with the Maryland Tax Court where ...