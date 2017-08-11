Quantcast

Montgomery Co. settles claim with family over Taser death

By: Associated Press August 11, 2017

GAITHERSBURG — County officials in Maryland have settled a civil rights violation claim with the family of a man who died after being shot by a Taser during a 2013 arrest. Montgomery County's chief of litigation told The Baltimore Sun Thursday that the settlement Anthony Howard Sr.'s family was made without any admission of liability. The Gaithersburg ...

