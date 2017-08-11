Quantcast

Morgan State seeks nominations for Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2017

Morgan State University's School of Global Journalism and Communication will present its 2017 Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence Sept. 21 in a ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington, which honors exemplary reporting on black life in America. The medallion and $10,000 prize will be awarded to a journalist for work published or broadcast between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017. The ...

