Scenes from BronyCon 2017

By: Maximilian Franz August 11, 2017

More than 10,000 fans of “My Little Pony” came to Baltimore on Friday for the start of BronyCon 2017, a weekend-long celebration of the animated TV series. The convention, now in its sixth year, includes appearances by show guests, panel discussions, vendors, screenings, contests, BronyPalooza and more.

