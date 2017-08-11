Quantcast

Shannon Grace Gahs | Bayada Home Health Care

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2017

gahs-shannon-grace-bayada-home-health-careBayada Home Health Care, a provider of nursing and therapy services, has promoted Shannon Grace Gahs, Esq. to director of government affairs for Maryland and Delaware.

One comment

  1. Samantha
    August 14, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    WooHoo!!! Go Shannon! Get ready for some home healthcare being UPgraded now that this lil’ lady is moving on up! You guys got the best one for the job 🙂 #girlpower #upgradeyou #bayada #hhc #md

