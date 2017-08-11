Quantcast

Smyth Jewelers seeks injunction as former employees’ business prepares launch

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 11, 2017

The owners of Smyth Jewelers are seeking an injunction against their former chief operating officer as part of a lawsuit alleging he violated his employment agreement by launching a competing business and taking Smyth’s trade secrets. Lawyers for Smyth asked a federal judge last week to prohibit Mark A. Motes from using or disclosing Smyth’s proprietary ...

