Terri Grant Aldao, Kevin Thpmpson and Denise Peeples | Kiddie Academy

Terri Grant Aldao has been promoted to accounting manager, Kevin Thompson has been named finance manager and Denise Peeples has been hired as an account representative with Kiddie Academy, an Abingdon-based provider of provides child care, infant care, preschool and pre-Kindergarten early education.

Aldao began her Kiddie Academy career in 2006 as an account representative. Over the years she has earned her way into a senior bookkeeper role, acquiring the status of certified bookkeeper through the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers. In her new role, she will lead the account representative team as they continue to provide superior customer service to its franchisees.

As a member of the finance department, Thompson assists franchisees with all aspects related to company financing including Pro Forma training, guidance on business plan preparation, project cost monitoring and Franchise support during the financing process. Thompson brings with him more than 20 years of personal and commercial lending experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Roanoke College.

Peeples brings more than 20 years in account management, as well as public school administrative experience to her new role. As an account representative, Peeples provides support to approximately 30 franchisees and directors with accounts receivable and adjustments in SchoolLeader. She also prepares statistical reports for use by franchisees and their franchise business consultant and analyzes data for use by the finance team.

