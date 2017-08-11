Wayne M. Willoughby | Gershon Willoughby

Wayne M. Willoughby, a principal with Gershon, Willoughby & Getz, has been elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Maryland Association for Justice Political Action Committee.

Willoughby has been a trustee for 16 years. He succeeds the late Robert J. Zarbin.

A former president of the Maryland Association for Justice, Willoughby is also a former chairman of MAJ’s legislative committee and charitable foundation.

Willoughby has bee a practicing lawyer for more than 30 years, representing patients seriously injured by improper medical care.

