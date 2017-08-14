Quantcast

Coal exports a boon for Port of Baltimore

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 14, 2017

Coal remains a staple commodity export from the Port of Baltimore, and exports from the area appear to be receiving a boost under the administration of President Donald Trump. A recent deal for thermal coal, also known as steam coal, between Pennsylvania-based firm Xcoal Energy & Resources and Ukraine-based Centrenergo PJSC is a major score for the ...

