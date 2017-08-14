Karen Moiles | Integrace

Integrace has named Karen Moiles, R.N. the community nurse liaison for the Fairhaven and Copper Ridge communities in Sykesville.

In this role, she will foster relationships and communications with local hospitals and other referral sources to ensure the best possible experience for guests transitioning from a hospital setting to Integrace Fairhaven and Integrace Copper Ridge.

Moiles possesses more than 30 years of clinical experience across multiple health care settings. Most recently, she was the community nurse liaison for the University of Maryland Medical System. She has also held previous positions at Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Genesis HealthCare.

