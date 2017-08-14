Lockheed Martin secures $161M U.S. Army missile contract

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based aerospace firm Lockheed Martin has received a $161 million production contract for the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile for the U.S. Army. The missiles will be produced at Lockheed Martin's Precision Fires Production Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas and the contract calls for the production of 150 ATACMS missiles as part of the ATACMS Service Life ...