Montgomery Co. school system sued following teacher’s conviction

By: Associated Press August 14, 2017

SILVER SPRING — The conviction of a Maryland teacher on child sex abuse charges has led to a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a county board of education. Local news outlets report the lawsuit was announced Thursday by attorney Jeff Herman. It says Montgomery County schools "failed miserably at protecting its students" from 50-year-old John Vigna. The former ...

