Under Armour’s Plank quits Trump’s advisory council

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2017

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank announced Monday night that he was quitting a White House manufacturing advisory panel, a step that came after President Donald Trump came under withering criticism for what some said was a tepid response to a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent. "I joined the American ...

