U-Haul of Eastpoint plans move to larger, renovated space

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2017

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eastpoint will move to the site of the former Kmart department store at North Point Mall in Baltimore following a renovation process, U-Haul officials said Monday. The company is working out of temporary location at 222 N. Point Blvd. and will relocate once renovations are completed. U-Haul acquired the 95,810-square-foot building ...

