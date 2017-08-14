Why Frye-Reed appears to be on life support in Md.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



There are now three votes on the Court of Appeals to abandon the Frye-Reed test, and every reason to believe the court is poised to adopt the federal Daubert standard. In Savage v. State, Judge Sally D. Adkins, in a remarkable concurring opinion joined by Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and Judge Robert N. McDonald, detailed ...