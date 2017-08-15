Andy Freeman, Dan Goldstein, Joshua Treem and Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum | Brown Goldstein

Partners Andy Freeman, Dan Goldstein, Joshua Treem and managing partner Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum of Brown, Goldstein & Levy were selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2018.

Freeman was named the Best Lawyers 2018 Baltimore Employment Law – Individuals Lawyer of the Year. He has won numerous verdicts, judgments and settlements into the tens of millions of dollars by mastering the relevant law and getting to know his clients, their problems, and the evidence in their cases. Andy was also selected in the fields of commercial litigation, labor and employment litigation, mass tort litigation/class actions – plaintiffs and plaintiffs personal injury litigation.

Goldstein was named the 2018 Baltimore Civil Rights Law Lawyer of the Year. As counsel for the National Federation of the Blind, Goldstein has initiated a national legal campaign to ensure access to technology. This work has gone beyond litigation to partnerships, including the negotiation of joint technology agreements with technology developers such as Amazon.com. He was also selected in the fields of commercial litigation and white-collar criminal defense.

Treem was named the 2018 Baltimore General Practice Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year. Treem appears frequently in state and federal courts across Maryland and neighboring jurisdictions in cases involving every facet of criminal investigations and prosecutions. He is particularly well known for his aggressive representation of individuals, including public officials, lobbyists, and high-level state administrators, as well as businesses, in state and federal criminal investigations and grand jury proceedings. He was also selected in the fields of white-collar criminal defense and civil rights law.

Krevor-Weisbaum was selected in the field of health care law. She represents individuals with disabilities; is an advocate for special education for children; represents nonprofit/for-profit entities that provide services to individuals with disabilities and the elderly; and defends health care providers in licensure and regulatory compliance actions.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.