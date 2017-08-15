Quantcast

Baltimore to consider $98K settlement with fired sheriff’s deputy

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 15, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to approve Wednesday a $98,000 settlement with a sheriff’s deputy who was shot while executing a warrant and later fired after expressing concerns about the incident in media interviews. James Lane was injured in 2008 when the subject of an arrest warrant shot him in the face, according ...

