Dan Gunther | Abt Associates

Dan Gunther, a seasoned IT leader with vast experience implementing large-scale information technology projects, has joined Abt Associates as vice president of enterprise platforms. He will be responsible for creating a strategy for enterprise platforms across the company and with business partners.

Before joining Abt, Gunther was vice president of enterprise platforms for global higher education company Laureate Education. There, he led global enterprise resource planning, revenue and enabling technology deployments in 30 countries.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.