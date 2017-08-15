Dr. Susan Besser | Mercy Personal Physicians

Susan Besser, M.D. has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea.

Besser, with more than 35 years of experience, specializes in primary care/family medicine with a focus on preventive health care and treatment of chronic conditions.

She is board certified in family medicine and earned a medical degree and completed her residency in family practice at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine as well as an MBA at George Washington University.

Besser is a fellow with the American Academy of Family Practice and has published and presented on topics in primary care medicine.

