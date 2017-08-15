Quantcast

Dr. Susan Besser | Mercy Personal Physicians

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017

besser-susan-mercy-personal-physiciansSusan Besser, M.D. has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea.

Besser, with more than 35 years of experience, specializes in primary care/family medicine with a focus on preventive health care and treatment of chronic conditions.

She is board certified in family medicine and earned a medical degree and completed her residency in family practice at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine as well as an MBA at George Washington University.

Besser is a fellow with the American Academy of Family Practice and has published and presented on  topics in primary care medicine.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo