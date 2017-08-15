Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Keep the executive branch separate from the Judiciary

By: Editorial Advisory Board August 15, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan, frustrated with the spiraling violence in Baltimore city, has called publicly for a meeting with the criminal justice enforcement community, including the city’s judges. While it is a truism that judges have a critical role in seeing that justice is lawfully meted out, they are, and should remain, at arm’s length from the executive authority ...

