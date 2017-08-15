FEATURED MOVER | Alexa Kim, Maryland Institute College of Art

Alexa Kim has been named vice president of technology at the Maryland Institute College of Art, effective Aug. 1.

Previously, Kim was vice president of customer service at the University of Maryland University College and brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership in information technology, service improvement, and organizational change to MICA. Prior to joining UMUC in 2010, she served in a variety of positions at The George Washington University from 1996 to 2010, cumulating in her leadership position there as executive director of university web services in the Office of Information Technology.

Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and French from Vassar College and Master of Arts in telecommunications from The George Washington University, as well as executive education credentials from Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, Georgetown University and the Kellogg Executive Scholars Program at Northwestern University.

Outside of the office, Kim has been a volunteer with the Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital chapter for nearly seven years now. She also speaks French and was given the Presidential Award in 2015 by the University of Maryland University College.

ABOUT ALEXA KIM

Resides in:

Falls Church, Virginia

Education:

Bachelor of Arts with a double major in history and French from Vassar College; Master of Arts in telecommunications from The George Washington University

What’s the most appealing aspect of blending IT into an arts-based curriculum?

Enabling innovative teaching and learning for artists, whose voices and creative contribution counts more than ever in our national and global society.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Had the Internet and technology not exploded as it did, I’d likely have chosen to pursue international energy policy.

Favorite vacation:

I love traveling abroad. There’s something great about being immersed in a place where I don’t speak the language and have to navigate new cultures.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read.

Favorite pasttimes:

I have really been enjoying The Moth and The Good Life project podcasts. My favorite movie is “Bleu.” by Krystof Kieslowski

Favorite quotation:

“A person is not given integrity. It results from the relentless pursuit of honesty at all times.” – Anonymous

