Hogan now supports the removal of Taney statue

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 15, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he supports an effort to remove the statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney from the front lawn of the State House. Hogan, in a statement, said he will ask that a panel that oversees the State House and its grounds, act immediately — a change in the ...

