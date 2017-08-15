Quantcast

Howard Bancorp acquires 1st Mariner Bank

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 15, 2017

Howard Bancorp will acquire 1st Mariner Bank, creating the largest community bank in Maryland, the two banks announced Tuesday. Howard, the parent company of Howard Bank, will total 21 branches and $2.1 billion in assets after the companies combine. Howard will move its headquarters to 1st Mariner's current Baltimore headquarters. “We have long respected the executive team ...

