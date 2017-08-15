Quantcast

Off-duty Maryland trooper charged with DUI in crash

By: Associated Press August 15, 2017

CECILTON — Maryland State Police say an off-duty trooper has been charged with driving while impaired after he rear-ended a car while driving a state police vehicle. The police agency said in a news release that the crash happened late Sunday in Cecil County, just west of the Delaware border. Authorities say Trooper First Class Tanner ...

