Baltimore County Guinness brewery lands big approval

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 16, 2017

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House in Baltimore County cleared a major hurdle to opening its door. The Board of Liquor License Commissioners Wednesday approved an onsite consumption permit for the site needed to operate a taproom. Earlier this year Diageo Beer Co. USA announced plans to open a midsized $50 million brewery and ...

