Craig Vay and Kyla McConnell | Visit Baltimore

Visit Baltimore has promoted Craig Vay to vice president of finance and administration and Kyla McConnell to director of human resources.

Vay has been with Visit Baltimore for more than 12 years, developing and integrating financial policies for the organization. In his new role as a member of the senior leadership team, he is responsible for managing all financial matters for the organization including monthly financial reports and the annual budget and audit. Vay also serves as the accountant for the Visit Baltimore Education and Training Foundation.

McConnell joined Visit Baltimore in September 2011 as human resources manager. In her new role, she is responsible for all human resources department operations, including recruitment, training and development, benefits administration and employee relations.

