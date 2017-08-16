Quantcast

First Annapolis Junction Town Center residents move in

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 16, 2017

The first residents moved into the residential portion of the Somerset Construction Co. and Armada Hoffler’s transit-oriented development Annapolis Junction Town Center in Howard County this week. The five-story Residences at Annapolis Junction consist of 416 luxury apartments with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Apartments range in size from 520 square feet to ...

