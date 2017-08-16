Quantcast

Injured high school football player can sue coaches

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Stephanie Maniscalco August 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO — A high school football player could sue his coaches for assault and battery after he was injured playing against one of the coaches during practice, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals. The Western District agreed with the lower court that official immunity barred the player’s negligence claim, but the court found that ...

