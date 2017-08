Josh Ambrose has been named the new executive director of the Center for Experience and Opportunity at McDaniel College. In this newly created role at the college, he will oversee the work of the CEO, as well as The Encompass Distinction program in innovation and entrepreneurship, and is the college’s Fulbright Program adviser.

