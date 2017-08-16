KLNB lands new DDR deal for 3 Md. retail centers

Share this: Email

Commercial real estate brokerage firm KLNB takes over leasing and strategies for adding value for three Maryland retail centers. KLNB announced the deal with owner DDR Corp. to oversee leasing at 281,000-square-foot Largo Town Center in Largo, the 281,000-square-foot Duvall Village in Bowie and 218,000-square-foot Harundale Plaza in Glen Burnie on Wednesday. “DDR is a major player ...