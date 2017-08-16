Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Aug. 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017

Court of Special Appeals Criminal Procedure, Petition for writ of actual innocence: Following the defendant's conviction of felony murder and burglary, the Court of Special Appeals vacated the judgment of the circuit court denying the defendant's petition for writ of actual innocence based on newly discovered evidence matching a handprint recovered from the crime scene with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo