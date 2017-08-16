People’s Law Library names new leader

An online legal source for Marylanders has a new leader.

The Peoples Law Library named Leland “Lee” Sampson as its new web content administrator, the Maryland State Law Library announced Wednesday. Sampson will work with library staff and others from across the state to help self-representing litigants and other people seeking legal information.

Sampson is an attorney and a 2015 graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. After law school, he worked with the Administrative Office of the Courts supporting the state court administrator. He also has a background in web development, IT security and general IT service and support consulting work, according to the state law library.

While in law school, Sampson worked at Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, first as an ADR Coordinator and then as a family law paralegal, where he regularly worked with self-represented litigants.

Sampson is replacing David Pantzer, who stepped down in July to take a job with a Baltimore County firm.

Sampson begins the position on Sept. 13.

People’s Law was founded in 1997 to offer answers to legal questions in plain English to people who do not have lawyers. Topics on the database include housing law, family law, consumer law and employment law, among other areas.

The People’s Law also refers residents to legal services organizations and has many other partnerships with libraries, government lawyers, the attorney general’s office and area law schools.