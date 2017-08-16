Quantcast

Properties to watch in Maryland

The Royalton building heads to auction next month

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Busniess Writer August 16, 2017

Address: 1900 Maryland Ave., 100-102 W. North Ave., Baltimore Property type: Apartment/retail Size: 17,365 square feet Listing price: Not disclosed Contact: Nick Luciani, auction agent at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-465-4761; nick@alexcooper.com. The Royalton, a 15-unit two-building apartment assemblage with a value-add commercial space and retail frontage in Baltimore’s Station North Arts and Entertainment District, heads to auction next month. The property ...
