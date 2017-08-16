U-Haul plans overhaul of former Kmart store in Dundalk

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



U-Haul plans to transform a former Kmart store in Dundalk into a massive self-storage facility. The property at 222 N. Point Blvd. will be turned into 60,000 square feet of indoor self-storage. There will be an additional 15,000 square feet of drive-up self-storage, RV, boat and vehicle storage on the roughly 11-acre property, according to U-Haul. “I’m ...