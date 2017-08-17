Quantcast

Frosh to Supreme Court: Arbitration does not trump workers’ right to collective action

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 17, 2017

Employers cannot compel employees to sign employment contracts binding them to arbitrate their disputes individually and waive their right to collective action, Maryland’s attorney general wrote in papers filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices have long held that the National Labor Relations Act acknowledges workers’ “fundamental right” to engage “in concerted activities” for their ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo