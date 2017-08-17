Quantcast

CAROL G. SULLIVAN, ET VIR. v. MARK S. DEVAN, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Timeliness of motion to stay/dismiss Carol and Robert Sullivan, appellants, fell behind making payments on their home deed of trust. Despite attempting to enter into several payment plans, the appellants were unable to negotiate a loan modification, and the substitute trustees, appellees, filed a foreclosure action. The appellants filed a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo