CHRIS BURTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Separate sentences for gun- and ammunition-possession Chris Burton appeals from his conviction in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of possession of a regulated firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. He raises the following questions for our review: “1. Did the circuit court err in denying appellant’s motion ...

