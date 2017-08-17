DERRELL MONTE PAYNE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Exceeds plea agreement Derrell Monte Payne, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County with carjacking, robbery, and other charges. On March 5, 2013, appellant entered an Alford plea1 to the count of robbery, and the State nol prossed the remaining charges. The court sentenced appellant to ten ...