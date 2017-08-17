Dr. Sajeev Kathuria | Katzen Eye Group

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017

kathuria-sajeev-katzen-eye-groupKatzen Eye Group announced that board-certified ophthalmologist and oculofacial plastic surgeon Sajeev Kathuria, M.D., F.A.C.S, has joined the practice as director of oculofacial plastic surgery and medical director of Aesthetics by Katzen, an affiliate of Katzen Eye Group.

In his roles, Kathuria will oversee oculofacial plastic surgery services while also performing a wide variety of surgical procedures dealing with the eyelids, orbits, eyebrows and tear ducts.

