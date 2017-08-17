EDWARD BRAD WARD, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Impeachment of defendant's testimony -- Silence during police interview In November 2015, Brooke Connell had her purse stolen while she was shopping at a Wal-Mart in Berlin. Connell claimed that the thief assaulted her when she grabbed her purse back as he fled the scene. Three days later, Edward Brad Ward, Jr., appellant, ...