EpiPen maker finalizes settlement for government overcharges

Critics say $465M False Claims Act agreement shortchanges taxpayers

By: Associated Press Linda A. Johnson August 17, 2017

TRENTON, N.J. — EpiPen maker Mylan has finalized a $465 million government agreement settling allegations it overbilled Medicaid for its emergency allergy injectors for a decade — charges brought after rival Sanofi filed a whistleblower lawsuit and tipped off the government. It's the second settlement with the Department of Justice that Mylan has made since 2009 ...

