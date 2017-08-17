EpiPen maker finalizes settlement for government overcharges

Share this: Email

TRENTON, N.J. — EpiPen maker Mylan has finalized a $465 million government agreement settling allegations it overbilled Medicaid for its emergency allergy injectors for a decade — charges brought after rival Sanofi filed a whistleblower lawsuit and tipped off the government. It's the second settlement with the Department of Justice that Mylan has made since 2009 ...