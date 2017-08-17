Quantcast

EXPUNGEMENT PETITION OF JOHN W.

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Expungement of nolle prossed charges -- Same incident, transaction or facts John W., appellant, appeals the denial by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of his petition requesting expungement of the nolle prossed charges in a criminal indictment filed against him. Read the opinion here:

