GM thwarts plaintiffs’ $1B accord with old GM trust

By: Bloomberg Erik Larson August 17, 2017

General Motors Co. thwarted a $15 million settlement between the company’s bankruptcy trust and thousands of plaintiffs that would have forced the automaker to contribute $1 billion in stock, prompting claims of a secret plot cooked up behind closed doors. The now-derailed deal was intended to resolve hundreds of personal-injury cases stemming from GM’s faulty ignition ...

