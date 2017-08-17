Quantcast

KARIM WARD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Post-conviction relief -- Ineffective assistance of counsel This is an appeal from the denial of a petition for post-conviction relief filed by appellant, Karim Ward. The case started as an altercation at a night club, which led to a fistfight, and ultimately a shooting. A jury in the Circuit Court for Washington County ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo