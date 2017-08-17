Kim Allison | Visit Baltimore

Kim Allison has been promoted to director of citywide sales with Visit Baltimore.

She joined the Visit Baltimore convention sales team as regional director of sales in 2007. By exceeding sale goals, establishing and maintaining customer relationships and helping to lead the sales team by example, Allison secured her first promotion in 2012. As associate sales director for Visit Baltimore, Allison managed sales strategies to help drive additional business to Baltimore.

Allison brings more than 15 years of experience selling Baltimore to her new role as director of citywide sales. She will lead the citywide sales team in effectively achieving Visit Baltimore’s sales goals to maximize the return on investment in the convention sales market. Allison will work closely with other members of Visit Baltimore’s sales leadership, as well as members of Baltimore’s hospitality community.

