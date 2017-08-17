LARRY ENNIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Separate sentences for conspiracy On April 1, 2015, Larry Ennis, appellant, was attending a party in Salisbury, Maryland, with several friends when a verbal altercation between Ennis’s group and another group occurred. Ennis’s group eventually left the party and later met an acquaintance of theirs, Jarrett Stokes, in the parking ...