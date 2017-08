Employment Background Investigations, Inc., announced that Larry White has been named president and chief operating officer. White will report directly to Richard Kurland, the CEO and founder of EBI.

As president and COO, White will be responsible for the successful execution of EBI’s long-term growth plan.

