MUHAMMAD AMIN v. SYED W. FARHAT

Contracts -- Loan -- Disputed amount This case arises from a complaint for monetary damages in the Circuit Court for Howard County. Appellant Muhammad Amin alleged that appellee Syed W. Farhat had not repaid a loan from November 17, 2009 of $60,000.00. Appellee denied the contention, and instead argued that the loan was for $6,000.00, some ...