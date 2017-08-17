This obscure Maryland jurist ought to have a statue

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The violence by neo-Nazis, Klansmen and other racists in Charlottesville, Virginia, outraged decent people across the United States. For the extremists' ostensible cause - protecting Confederate monuments, such as the Robert E. Lee statue in that Virginia college town's Emancipation Park - the fallout has been quick and counter- productive. Wednesday night, Baltimore carried out its plans ...